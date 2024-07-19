Biden may drop out of Presidential race this weekend





Biden, 81, has been rocked by a Democratic rebellion.





Concerns about whether he can again defeat his 2020 opponent have boiled back up amid lawmakers' concerns about his health and cognitive state and despair over his chances of blocking the extreme possibilities of a second Trump term. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently told the president that polls show he can't beat Trump and could crush Democratic hopes of winning the House if he stays in the race.

President Biden may decide to drop out of the presidential race as early as this weekend, according to several top Democrats who believe the rising pressure will persuade the 81-year-old to bow out, say reports.