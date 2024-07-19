Bangladesh riots: 23000 Indians safe, says MEA

Bangladesh riots: 23000 Indians safe, says MEAJuly 19, 2024 17:02
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday directed the Indian nationals in Bangladesh to follow the advisory issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka, which says they must avoid local travels amid violent quota protests.
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "As you are aware, there are protests which are happening in Bangladesh. We have around 8500 students and somewhere around 15,000 Indian nationals resident in the country. We have issued a travel advisory for people to be in touch with the High Commission and for us to render any assistance that they may need. The External Affairs Minister himself is monitoring the situation. The High Commission will be giving regular updates on the situation there.
"We will also be giving regular updates and we urge all family members of Indian nationals who reside in Bangladesh to be in touch. We remain committed to provide all possible assistance to our nationals. All our nationals are safe."
The MEA advisory stated that the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions will be available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals and also advised them to minimise their movement outside their living premises.
In a post on X, the MEA said, "Indian nationals in Bangladesh are requested to follow the advisory issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka. The High Commission and Assistant High Commissions remain available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals."
The statement stated, "In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid local travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises." The advisory, issued by the Indian Embassy in Dhaka, provided phone numbers available for assistance of Indians residing in Bangladesh.
