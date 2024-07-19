RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bail for Bilkis Bano's rapists? What SC said...
July 19, 2024  12:49
Bilkis Bano
Bilkis Bano
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea of two of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case challenging the January 8 verdict cancelling their remission. 

 A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar termed the plea as "absolutely misconceived" and said how can it sit in appeal over an order passed by another bench of the apex court. "What is this plea? How is this plea maintainable? This is absolutely misconceived. How can an Article 32 petition be filed? We can't sit in appeal over an order passed by another bench," the bench said.

 Advocate Rishi Malhotra appearing for convicts Radheyshaym Bhagwandas Shah and Rajubhai Babulal Soni sought permission to withdraw the plea. The bench allowed the counsel to withdraw the plea. Shah has also applied for interim bail.

 In March, both the convicts moved the top court contending that its January 8 verdict cancelling remission of their sentence was "in teeth of" a 2002 constitution bench order and sought the issue to be referred to a larger bench for "final" adjudication. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Microsoft outage hits bank services, flights globally
Microsoft outage hits bank services, flights globally

Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services. Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US...

Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers
Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers

The media asks Shraddha an important question.

Aussie hockey star amputates finger for Olympics
Aussie hockey star amputates finger for Olympics

'The best way of recovering from it was to just chop the end of the finger off.'

Kohli Assures BCCI About Gambhir
Kohli Assures BCCI About Gambhir

Kohli has assured the BCCI that their past differences won't affect their work together.

Assam will become a Muslim-majority state by 2041: Himanta
Assam will become a Muslim-majority state by 2041: Himanta

The chief minister said the population of the Hindu community is rising by around 16 per cent every 10 years.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances