50 Indians in Russian army will be discharged: MEA
July 19, 2024  20:21
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that it was in touch with at least 50 Indian nationals who wished to end their employment in the Russian Army, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit to Moscow. 

"Prime Minister Modi raised this matter with President Putin during his recent visit to Russia. The Russian side have responded positively to our request. Both sides are working for an early discharge of Indian nationals and hopefully they will come back soon," Jaiswal said while addressing a press briefing on Friday. 

"We have about 50 Indian nationals who have got in touch with us who want to be discharged. Their family members also met us. This particular issue has been raised by us at all levels, including at the leadership level," the external affairs ministry spokesperson said. 

In addition, the MEA spokesperson said that "10 Indian nationals have returned from Russia before." 

Last week, foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra stated that Prime Minister Modi, during his meeting with Russian President, took a strong stance on the issue of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian army and the Russian government has assured an "early discharge" of these Indians from the army service. -- ANI
