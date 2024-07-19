RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej composes anthem inspired by Bengaluru airport
July 19, 2024  22:46
Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej/File image
When three-time Grammy Award winner Lonnie Park got to know that fellow Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej was composing an anthem for Bengaluru airport, he volunteered to sing it for free, said Kej at the launch of the 'Airport Anthem' at the Terminal 1 of the Kempegowda International Airport on July 19. 

"He came to Bengaluru to perform with me in December last year and he really liked Terminal 2. He described it as (James Cameron's film) 'Avatar'-like airport. When he learnt that I was composing the anthem, he wanted to sing it, just like that, without taking any money for it," Kej told PTI on the sidelines of the event organised to launch the anthem. 

The Kannada version of the bilingual song was sung by Siddhartha Belmannu. 

At the launch event Kej talked about how being a frequent flyer, airports play an important role in his life. 

"Kempegowda airport is particularly like a second home to me, as I am based out of Bengaluru. So, I thought why not make a song about the airport. The song is inspired by the beauty of the airport and all the memories I have built in this airport," said Kej. -- PTI
