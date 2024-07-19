3-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej composes anthem inspired by Bengaluru airport





"He came to Bengaluru to perform with me in December last year and he really liked Terminal 2. He described it as (James Cameron's film) 'Avatar'-like airport. When he learnt that I was composing the anthem, he wanted to sing it, just like that, without taking any money for it," Kej told PTI on the sidelines of the event organised to launch the anthem.





The Kannada version of the bilingual song was sung by Siddhartha Belmannu.





At the launch event Kej talked about how being a frequent flyer, airports play an important role in his life.





"Kempegowda airport is particularly like a second home to me, as I am based out of Bengaluru. So, I thought why not make a song about the airport. The song is inspired by the beauty of the airport and all the memories I have built in this airport," said Kej. -- PTI

