Will fight against copyright case: Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah posts letter





The case was filed by MRT Music alleging that the production house had used two songs owned by it without any authorisation in the film 'Bachelor Party'.





Paramvah Studios was floated by Rakshit Shetty, who was named in the FIR.





The police said on July 15 that the complaint was filed against Shetty and his production house by Naveen Kumar, who is a partner at MRT Music, at Yeshwanthapura police station, alleging that two songs -- Gaalimathu and Nyaya Ellide -- were used in the comedy film without obtaining permission. A notice has been sent to the actor in this connection, the police added. -- PTI

Reacting to the copyright infringement FIR filed against actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty, Paramvah Studios has issued an open letter on its Instagram page stating that the production house has decided to fight the case in court.