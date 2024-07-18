Will ask my party colleagues: Pawar on Ajit's return





Sharad Pawar spoke on multiple issues during his interaction with reporters in Pune when he was asked whether his estranged nephew and current deputy Chief Minister in the Mahayuti government will be welcomed back into the party.





Responding to a query, the Pawar senior said everyone has a place in the "house".





When reporters specifically asked if Ajit Pawar has a place in the NCP-SP, Sharad Pawar said, "Such decisions cannot be taken at the personal level. My colleagues who stood by me during the crisis will be asked first".





Ajit Pawar split the NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, in July 2023 when he led some MLAs loyal to him to join the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, also comprising the Shiv Sena and BJP. -- PTI

