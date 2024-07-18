Two terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara





The officials said security forces had received intelligence inputs about the terrorists' attempts to infiltrate into the Valley along the LoC in the Keran sector of the north Kashmir district.





The alert security forces noticed the movement of the terrorists and challenged them.





Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire, they said. The operation is underway. -- PTI

