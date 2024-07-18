RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara
July 18, 2024  19:06
File image
File image
Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, officials said. 

The officials said security forces had received intelligence inputs about the terrorists' attempts to infiltrate into the Valley along the LoC in the Keran sector of the north Kashmir district. 

The alert security forces noticed the movement of the terrorists and challenged them. 

Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire, they said. The operation is underway. -- PTI
