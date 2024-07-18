RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Telangana govt to launch farm loan waiver scheme
July 18, 2024  12:16
image
Telangana government will launch a farm loan waiver programme, part of its poll promise benefitting 70 lakh farmers, on Thursday, official sources said. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier announced that the government would implement the loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15. 

 The loan waiver funds up to Rs 1 lakh will be deposited in the farmers' accounts at 4 pm on Thursday. The chief minister said Rs 7,000 crore in total would be credited to the accounts of farmers whose loans of up to Rs one lakh are being waived. 

Crop loans of up to Rs 1.5 lakh would be waived by the end of July, and the loan waiver process would be completed in August when loans of up to Rs two lakh are dispensed with. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paris Olympics: One big target for swimmer Srihari Nataraj
Paris Olympics: One big target for swimmer Srihari Nataraj

23-year-old Srihari Nataraj is ready for his second Olympics, where he will compete in the 100m backstroke event.

Prannoy battles back from illness for Paris Olympics
Prannoy battles back from illness for Paris Olympics

Ravaged but resolute H S Prannoy focussed on increasing speed ahead of Paris Olympics

Recipe: Anita's Prawn Curry
Recipe: Anita's Prawn Curry

This coconut-based curry goes well with rice.

Morata Copies Messi!
Morata Copies Messi!

The Spanish skipper took a well-deserved nap cuddled up with the Euro 2024 prize!

Investors cheer as dairy stocks turn cash cows
Investors cheer as dairy stocks turn cash cows

As milk prices rise, analysts have an optimistic view on dairy stocks such as Heritage Foods and Dodla Dairy, hoping the companies' margins will grow in the near to medium term. From a long-term perspective, they believe that a growing...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances