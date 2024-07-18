RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC asks NTA to declare NEET-UG results on July 20
July 18, 2024  16:23
image
The Supreme Court directs NTA to declare centre-wise and city-wise results of NEET-UG 2024 by noon of July 20. The Supreme Court directs the NTA to publish on its website the marks obtained by the students in the NEET-UG examination and the identity of students be masked. 
