SC asks NTA to declare NEET-UG results on July 20

SC asks NTA to declare NEET-UG results on July 20July 18, 2024 16:23
The Supreme Court directs NTA to declare centre-wise and city-wise results of NEET-UG 2024 by noon of July 20. The Supreme Court directs the NTA to publish on its website the marks obtained by the students in the NEET-UG examination and the identity of students be masked.
TOP STORIES
Non-basmati rice bore the brunt of export curbs imposed in 2023
As a panel of senior ministers deliberates on the need to review curbs on exports of some rice varieties, data shows that since outbound shipments saw restrictions in July-August last year, the non-basmati segment has suffered more than...
Avoid travel, minimise movement: Indians in B'desh advised amid violence
The clashes erupted on Monday as activists of ruling Awami League's student front confronted the protestors who insist the existing quota system was largely debarring the enrolment of meritorious students in government services....