Re-test only on concrete footing: SC on NEET-UG
July 18, 2024  12:36
Any order for conducting the NEET-UG 2024 afresh has to be on the concrete footing that the sanctity of the entire exam was affected, the Supreme Court said on Thursday. 

 A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra commenced the crucial hearing on a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, saying that it has "social ramifications". 

 The top court adjourned the cases listed ahead of the NEET-UG pleas and said, "We will open the case today. Lakhs of young students are waiting for this, let us hear and decide." 

 The bench asked the petitioners seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities in the May 5 exam to show that the paper leak was "systemic" and affected the entire examination, warranting cancellation. 

 "Re-examination has to be on concrete footing that the sanctity of the entire test was affected," the CJI said. 

 On the issue of the ongoing probe, the bench said, "The CBI probe is on. If what the CBI has told us is revealed, it will affect the investigation and people will become wise." The hearing is underway.
