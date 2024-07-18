RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple reopened for shifting of valuables
July 18, 2024  10:43
The Jagannath temple in Puri
The Jagannath temple in Puri
The Ratna Bhandar, the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, was reopened on Thursday for the second time in a week for shifting of valuables to a temporary strong room, officials said. 

The treasury was reopened at 9.51 am, they said. After offering prayers before Lord Jagannath and his siblings, the members of a supervisory committee set up by the Odisha government for the shifting of valuables from the Ratna Bhandar, entered the temple around 9 am. 

 Speaking to media persons before entering the temple, the supervising committee's chairman and Orissa High Court former judge Justice Biswanath Rath said, "We sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath for smooth completion of shifting of all valuables stored inside the inner chamber of the treasury." 

 Last time, the treasury was opened on July 14 after 46 years. On that day, the ornaments and valuables of the outer chamber of the Ratna Bhandar were shifted to a strong room. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can Neeraj, Sindhu Create History In Paris?
Can Neeraj, Sindhu Create History In Paris?

Another gold medal in Paris would further elevate Neeraj Chopra's status as the greatest ever athlete in the history of Indian sport.

Equity capital market fee pool at 17-year high as activity up 2.5x
Equity capital market fee pool at 17-year high as activity up 2.5x

The fee pocketed by investment banks for handling equity share sales stood at $244 million during the first half of calendar year 2024. This was the highest first half figure since 2007, according to LSEG Data & Analytics, a provider of...

IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother detained for brandishing gun
IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother detained for brandishing gun

Police had launched a search for Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.

Budget Must Focus On Raising Revenue
Budget Must Focus On Raising Revenue

With the fiscal deficit target staring at the government, the FY25 Budget has limited expenditure options, points out A K Bhattacharya.

'Bollywood Won't Revive!'
'Bollywood Won't Revive!'

'People have got into the habit of sitting at home (and watching films).' 'They don't want to watch movies in theatres because they do not want to waste as much as Rs 1,000 on tickets.' 'They feel there is no point in watching a film on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances