Puja Khedkar's mother in police custody till July 20 in land dispute case





Manorama was apprehended from a lodge in Mahad in Raigad district in the morning.





She was hiding there, the police said.





Manorama was then brought to the Paud police station in Pune district and placed under arrest.





She was produced before a local court which remanded her in police custody till July 20, said an official.





The police had launched a search for Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.





The Paud police in Pune rural have booked the Khedkar couple and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property), and the Arms Act.





"Manorama Khedkar was apprehended from Mahad in Raigad district and she was brought to Paud where, after the completion of formalities, she was placed under arrest," superintendent of police, Pune Rural, Pankaj Deshmukh, had said earlier. -- PTI

A court in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday remanded Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in police custody till July 20 after she was arrested for allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute.