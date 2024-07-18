RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Judge's messaging app hacked, criminals dupe his friends of Rs 1.10L
July 18, 2024  20:26
An additional sessions judge has filed a police complaint alleging that cyber criminals took control of one of his messaging applications for nearly six hours and also made calls from it dupe his friends of Rs 1.10 lakh, officials said on Thursday. 

The judge of the Rohini district court has also requested a probe to ascertain why no one from the messaging platform attended to his complaint and how his mobile service provider forwarded calls from his number to an unknown number , they said. 

The FIR in the case has been registered by the Rohini district cyber police under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 318(4) and 319(2) that pertain to cheating through dishonestly inducing a person by delivery of a property and impersonation. 

In his complaint, the judge said at 12:35 pm on July 11, he received a call from the unknown number on his mobile-phone, and was told that a "courier boy" was waiting outside his house to deliver bank documents. 

The additional sessions judge (ASJ) was asked to call the "courier boy" to allow him to handover the documents to the security guard at his house and a number was sent to his phone through SMS, according to the FIR shared by the Rohini cyber police. 

The ASJ said he was expecting some documents and as he was "busy with his judicial work", he fell into their trap and called the number, the FIR stated. The judge has a screenshot of the SMS. -- PTI
