Indian professor 'expelled' from ICME15 after raising questions on Vedic maths

Indian professor 'expelled' from ICME15 after raising questions on Vedic mathsJuly 18, 2024 16:18
Prof. Jayasree Subraman reportedly expelled from ICME15 conference in Sydney because, according to organisers other participants found her comments "threatening'. Read the report here.
Non-basmati rice bore the brunt of export curbs imposed in 2023
As a panel of senior ministers deliberates on the need to review curbs on exports of some rice varieties, data shows that since outbound shipments saw restrictions in July-August last year, the non-basmati segment has suffered more than...
Avoid travel, minimise movement: Indians in B'desh advised amid violence
The clashes erupted on Monday as activists of ruling Awami League's student front confronted the protestors who insist the existing quota system was largely debarring the enrolment of meritorious students in government services....