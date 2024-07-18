RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India issues travel advisory for riot-hit Bangladesh
July 18, 2024  14:38
A mob beats a cop. Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain.
India on Thursday advised its citizens residing in Bangladesh to avoid travel and minimise their movement after ongoing protests demanding reforms in the quota system in government jobs turned violent and left at least six people dead across the country.

 The violence prompted the government to close all public and private universities alongside schools and colleges across Bangladesh for an indefinite period on late Tuesday asking residential students to leave dormitories. "In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises," the Indian High Commission here said in a statement. 

 The mission also provided multiple 24-hour Emergency numbers for any assistance. There were approximately 7,000 Indians in Bangladesh, according to the high commission's website.

 The clashes erupted on Monday as activists of ruling Awami League's student front confronted the protestors who insist the existing quota system was largely debarring the enrolment of meritorious students in government services. Demonstrators accused the ruling party's student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League of attacking their peaceful protests with backing from police. Student protesters have decided to enforce a complete nationwide shutdown on Thursday. 

 Fifty-six per cent of government jobs are reserved under the current quota system with 30 being for the descendants of the 1971 Liberation War freedom fighters, 10 per cent for backward administrative districts, 10 per cent for women, five per cent for ethnic minority groups and one per cent for the handicapped people.

 Every year some 3,000 government jobs open up to nearly 400,000 graduates. The protestors waged the campaign for the reform of the system saying it was debarring meritorious students' recruitment in first-class and second-class government jobs. PTI
