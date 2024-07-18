RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
I'm going for gold in Paris: PV Sindhu
July 18, 2024  18:09
image
Badminton ace PV Sindhu says she is "going all-out" in her quest to become the first Indian to win an unprecedented third individual Olympic medal in Paris, drawing on her experience from a successful past. 

Sindhu stands on the brink of history as she pursues the gold medal in the upcoming Games, having won a silver and bronze in 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo edition respectively. 

 In an exclusive conversation on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers,' Sindhu spoke about her unwavering focus on making history at Paris, though it is going to be an extremely difficult task for the Indian star. "That third medal at Paris definitely motivates me, and I am going all-out to get that gold medal. For me, the Olympics is where I give my 200%," Sindhu said. 

 "The journeys in 2016 and 2020 were wonderful, filled with immense effort and unforgettable moments. "As I prepare for Paris 2024, it's a fresh start, and I have to give my 100% no matter what." Ranked among the world's top players, Sindhu draws from her past experiences to fuel her quest for gold. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test: Duckett gets England off to fast start
2nd Test: Duckett gets England off to fast start

IMAGES from the 2nd Test between England and West Indies in Nottingham on Thursday

SC sets free TN YouTuber held under Goondas Act
SC sets free TN YouTuber held under Goondas Act

Granting the interim relief to Shankar currently lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison, a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said it would not decide the case on merits as the Madras high court is seized of the...

Decathlon World champ LePage out of Paris Olympics
Decathlon World champ LePage out of Paris Olympics

Pierce LePage has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics due to a herniated disc in his back which requires surgery.

SC asks NTA to declare NEET-UG results on July 20
SC asks NTA to declare NEET-UG results on July 20

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare by 12 noon of July 20 the centre and city-wise results of NEET-UG 2024 while masking the identities of aspirants.

83 and Unstoppable: Boycott defeats throat cancer
83 and Unstoppable: Boycott defeats throat cancer

The former England batter had undergone extensive chemotherapy for the same in 2002. But in May, the 83-year-old learnt his cancer had returned.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances