IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother arrested

Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, has been arrested by the Pune police for allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute emerged.





The arrest of Manorama Khedkar came after a viral video that surfaced online recently, showing her brandishing a pistol while confronting local farmers over a land dispute in Pune.





The two-minute video shows Manorama, accompanied by her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with some people with a pistol in her hand in Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.





An official said the incident was about a land parcel bought by Dilip Khedkar, a retired Maharashtra government officer. Locals had claimed the Khedkars had encroached on the land of neighbouring farmers.