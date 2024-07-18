RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IAF tells SC it has deposited compensation to HIV positive veteran
July 18, 2024  00:55
An Indian Air Force soldier, who contracted AIDS due to transfusion of contaminated blood at a military hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba in 2002, has received Rs 18 lakh and the residual amount of over Rs 1.41 crore awarded to him as compensation has been deposited with the apex court registry, the IAF has informed the Supreme Court. 

The apex court, in a judgement delivered on September 26 last year on a plea by the veteran, had directed the IAF to pay him around Rs 1.5 crore as compensation. 

The former soldier had taken ill during "Operation Parakram", launched in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001, and was admitted to the hospital where he had to be administered one unit of blood. 

The top court had in April this year dismissed a plea seeking review of its September 2023 judgement in the matter. 

The veteran's petition alleging contempt of the directions issued by the top court in its 2023 verdict came up for hearing before the bench on Tuesday. 

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee said they have filed a compliance affidavit in the matter. -- PTI
