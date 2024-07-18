Fire at shopping mall in China kills 16





The blaze started in the 14-storey commercial building in the city of Zigong, in Sichuan Province, on Wednesday night.





The firefighters were seen working at the site until early morning on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.





However, firefighters and rescue teams successfully pulled 75 people to safety, reported Al Jazeera.





The fire started at the bottom of the building, which houses a department store, offices, restaurants and a movie theatre, state media, CCTV reported.





According to a preliminary investigation, construction operations triggered the fire; however, a more detailed inquiry to determine the specific cause is under way, the authorities said.





Videos of the fire spread on social media, showing clouds of thick black smoke coming out of the windows from the building's lower levels and engulfing the entire structure as they rose into the sky. -- ANI

