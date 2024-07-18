Fears of communal tension over Kanwariya eateries





Police in Muzaffarnagar have ordered all eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners to avoid any "confusion".





Asked about the order which has drawn flak from the politicians and members of the civil society, Tyagi leader said the 'Kanwar Yatra', a pilgrimage undertaken by the Hindus during the month of Sawan of the Hindu calendar, has been crossing different areas of western Uttar Pradesh for ages and communal tension has not been reported.





The JD (U) leader said such discrimination on the basis of religion is wrong and will only widen the communal divide. "Kanwar Yatra has been crossing through the areas of western Uttar Pradesh for ages and communal tension has not been reported," Tyagi said.





"Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs as well welcome the pilgrims by setting up stalls. Muslim artisans are also involved in making the Kanwars... Such orders can increase communal tension," he added.





In the yatra, devotees, who are called "Kanwarias", carry pitchers of holy water on their shoulders, balanced on decorated slings known as Kanwars. Tyagi said the district administration should review its decision and take it back.





"Police should investigate that no anti-social elements should be running any shops, but there should not be any discrimination on the basis of religion or caste. It increases the divide in the society," he said.





"Such directives can increase communal tension. It should not be implemented," he added.





Muzaffarnagar Police chief Abhishek Singh earlier on Monday said, "About 240 km of Kanwar Yatra route falls in the district. All the eateries, including hotels, dhabas and carts, on the route have been asked to display the names of their proprietors or those working on these shops."





"This has been done to ensure that there should be no confusion among kanwarias and no law and order situation arises. All are following this voluntarily," he told reporters. PTI

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Thursday said the Muzaffarnagar Police order asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names should be withdrawn as it may cause communal tension and there should not be any discrimination on the basis of religion or caste.