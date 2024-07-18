RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC allows Uddhav Sena to accept public contributions
July 18, 2024  20:13
Uddhav Thackeray/File image
The Election Commission on Thursday authorised the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray to accept voluntary contributions from public, days after it accepted a similar demand of NCP-Sharad Pawar. 

In a communication issued on Thursday, the poll authority authorised the party to "accept any amount of contribution voluntarily offered to it by any person or company other than a government company" as per provisions of the Representation of the People Act which governs the contribution to all political parties. 

The party had requested the Commission to issue a communication or certificate recording the status of the party for the purpose of accepting voluntary contributions from public. 

A delegation of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) led by its general secretary Subhash Desai also met the Commission here Thursday. 

Earlier, it had allowed the NCP-Sharad Pawar to accept public contributions. -- PTI
