EC allows Uddhav Sena to accept public contributions





In a communication issued on Thursday, the poll authority authorised the party to "accept any amount of contribution voluntarily offered to it by any person or company other than a government company" as per provisions of the Representation of the People Act which governs the contribution to all political parties.





The party had requested the Commission to issue a communication or certificate recording the status of the party for the purpose of accepting voluntary contributions from public.





A delegation of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) led by its general secretary Subhash Desai also met the Commission here Thursday.





Earlier, it had allowed the NCP-Sharad Pawar to accept public contributions. -- PTI

