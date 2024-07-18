Court extends judicial custody of actor Darshan, 16 others in murder case





All the 17 accused, including Darshan and Pavithra, were produced before the magistrate through video conferencing from Bengaluru and Tumakuru prisons, where they are lodged, as their judicial custody ended on Thursday.





The special public prosecutor argued that releasing the accused could hinder ongoing investigations, as more details needed to be collected.





The prosecution highlighted alleged attempts by the accused to destroy technical, physical, and scientific evidence, demonstrating a disregard for the law.





The prosecutor further disclosed the seizure of Rs 83.65 lakh in cash from the accused, and noted their use of multiple SIM cards registered under different names to contact various individuals before, during, and after the crime.





The prosecution stressed that granting bail could lead to the destruction of crucial evidence. -- PTI

A special court in Bengaluru on Thursday extended till August one the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others in the Renukaswamy murder case.