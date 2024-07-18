RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biden tests positive for Covid amid poll campaign
July 18, 2024  08:57
United States President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild symptoms", the White House said on Thursday.
 
"Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
 
Biden will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the president's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation, she said.
 
The president was scheduled to speak at the Unidos event in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.
 
"His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97%. The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid. He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth," the White House said.
 
The president's physician, Dr Kevin O'Connor, said that Biden "presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise".
 
The president felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus, he said.
 
"Given this, the president will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals. PCR confirmation testing will be pending," the doctor said. -- PTI
