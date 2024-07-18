RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Another encounter breaks out in JK's Doda, 2 soldiers injured
July 18, 2024  08:20
Two soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in a forest village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Thursday, officials said.
   
The encounter took place at Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2:00 am when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations, the officials said.
 
They said security forces retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued for more than an hour.
 
Two soldiers suffered minor injuries in the terrorist firing, the officials said, adding efforts are on to flush out the terrorists.
 
A massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain, by terrorists in a firefight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
 
The operation entered fourth day on Thursday and also witnessed brief exchange of fire at two places in Desa forests on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
 
Doda district, which was cleared of terrorism in 2005, has witnessed a series of attacks since June 12 when six security personnel were injured in a terror attack in Chattergala pass, followed by a firefight in Gandoh the next day which left one policeman injured.
 
Three terrorists were killed in a day-long operation in Gandoh area of the district on June 26, while another encounter occurred in Ghadi Bhagwah forest on July 9.
 
A total of 27 persons, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists, were killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of Jammu province since the beginning of this year.
 
The dead also included seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district on June 9. -- PTI 
