4 dead, 20 injured as Chandgarh-Dibrugarh Express derails





Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said 20 persons have been injured in the accident. A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances are at the spot and more medical teams and ambulances are being rushed there, he said.





Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations. The accident occurred at around 2:35 pm, railway officials said. According to the relief commissioner's office, the helpline numbers- Gonda: 8957400965, Lucknow: 8957409292 have been started. The Indian Railways has started the relief operation and medical vans have reached the accident site.

Update: Four people were killed and 20 others injured when at least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told PTI four people were killed in the accident in the state's Gonda district.