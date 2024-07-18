1 dead as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train derails





A rescue team has been sent to the site for relief operations. Some people are reportedly injured and visuals show passengers standing on the sides of the track with their luggage. Train number 15904 was heading to Dibrugarh in Assam from Chandigarh.





Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway says, "A medical van of Railways has reached the spot and rescue operation has been started. Helpline numbers have been issued. It happened around 2.37 pm. As per initial info, 4-5 coaches derailed..."

One passenger has died and two are injured after several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda today. The incident took place in Pikaura which is located between Gonda and Jhilahi in Uttar Pradesh.