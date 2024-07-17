RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The doggies and their commandos heading to the Olympics...
July 17, 2024  16:06
image
Ten specially-trained Indian CAPF and special commando force dogs are in France to provide a counter-terrorist and anti-sabotage security cover to various venues of the Paris Olympics slated to open next week, official sources said on Wednesday. 

 The ten Indian K9 (canine) teams will undertake sniffing and patrolling duties at various venues that will hold events for the Paris Olympics. They have been given a special 10-week training for this first-ever kind of collaboration of canine squads between the Indian and the French government, a security officer told PTI. 

 The teams along with their handlers are drawn from the central armed police forces (CAPFs) like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force apart from the federal contingency commando force National Security Guard (NSG) and the Assam Rifles. 

 The dogs are from the ferocious-looking Belgian Malinois breed which undertake infantry patrol and anti-sabotage sniffer tasks to detect bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and trouble makers in various internal security theatres of the country like anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorist operations, he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

HC reserves order on Kejriwal's interim bail
HC reserves order on Kejriwal's interim bail

The Delhi high court reserved on Wednesday its order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pleas challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case and seeking interim bail.

Yogi holds meet with ministers amid buzz about dissidence
Yogi holds meet with ministers amid buzz about dissidence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met ministers from the state at his residence in Lucknow to discuss the upcoming assembly bypolls in 10 constituencies.

No need for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
No need for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari attributed the party's poor performance in Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal to lack of support from the minority community, asserting that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' was unnecessary and...

Khedkar family removes illegal structure after civic notice
Khedkar family removes illegal structure after civic notice

An 'illegal' structure near trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar's family bungalow in Pune has been cleared, days after the civic body issued them a notice to remove it, an official said on Wednesday.

Madhuri's Devdas Reunion At Ambani Party
Madhuri's Devdas Reunion At Ambani Party

Days after Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding, pictures of the celebrations continue to pour in.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances