Speeding van mows down pilgrims on padyatra in TN
July 17, 2024  15:38
TN CM Stalin has announced Rs 2 L compensation to families of the dead
Five devotees, including four women, on 'padayatra' were fatally knocked down by a speeding van along the Thanjavur-Tiruchirappalli national highway in the district early on Wednesday. 

 According to police, the victims hailing from Pudukottai district were proceeding to Samayapuram Mariamman temple when the accident took place. The van heading to Tiruchirappalli mowed them down at Valambakudi village, 30 km from Thanjavur, early this morning. 

 One woman who sustained injuries has been admitted to Thanjavur government medical college hospital. A case was registered and investigation is on, they said. 

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims. In a statement, he also announced Rs one lakh to the woman undergoing treatment. PTI
