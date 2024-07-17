RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Speech and hearing impaired man held for flashing woman
July 17, 2024  10:45
A deaf and dumb man has been arrested for allegedly flashing at a woman in a bus near Bekal in this district, police said on Wednesday. 

 The 50-year-old man was booked for the offence of insulting the modesty of a woman by word or gesture under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an officer of Bekal police station said. 

 "The offence is bailable. He was arrested on Tuesday and released on station bail," the officer said.

 The man was arrested and booked based on a complaint by a woman travelling on the same bus. The woman told media that she was travelling on the bus with her daughter when the man, sitting in a nearby seat began exhibiting his private parts. She claimed that when the man saw that they had noticed what he was doing, even then he did not stop. She also recorded a video of the incident which was subsequently aired on TV channels. 

 This is not the first such incident in the state. Similar incidents of men exhibiting nudity in buses were reported from the state last year. PTI
