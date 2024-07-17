RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


South India's first double-decker rail-cum-road flyover opens for trial run in Bengaluru
July 17, 2024  19:54
A view of the double-decker rail-cum-road flyover in Bengaluru/Courtesy DK Shivakumar on X
A view of the double-decker rail-cum-road flyover in Bengaluru/Courtesy DK Shivakumar on X
South India's first double-decker rail-cum-road flyover was on Wednesday partially opened for a trial run for the public, officials said. 

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru development minister DK Shivakumar conducted a 'trial walk' on the newly built flyover, which stretches from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board, and is part of the Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro. 

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy and other officials also joined the event, they said. 

This double decker flyover built by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited at a cost of Rs 449 crore will be open for vehicular movement only on one side of the flyover, officials said. 

According to metro officials, the Central Silk Board Junction intersects with both the Outer Ring Road and Hosur Road. 

It is the busiest junction of Bengaluru city, which has a large volume of vehicular movement and is a bottleneck for traffic flow. 

The rail-cum-road flyover has been built to ease the traffic congestion at the Central Silk Board Junction from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board with loops and ramps. -- PTI
