Sidda deletes post on 100% quota for Kannadigas
July 17, 2024  17:38
image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday deleted his post on 'X' about '100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas' in private sector jobs.

 He posted another message on the social media platform stating that the Cabinet approved the bill to fix 50 per cent reservation for administrative posts and 75 per cent for non-administrative posts for Kannadigas in private industries and other organisations in the state. 

 "It is our government's wish that Kannadigas should be given an opportunity to lead a comfortable life in the motherland. We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of Kannadigas," he said. 

 The message Siddaramaiah had posted on 'X' on Tuesday was: "The Cabinet meeting held yesterday approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 per cent Kannadigas mandatory for "C and D" grade posts in all private industries in the state." 

 "Apparently he corrected his message. The proposed bill never said 100 per cent reservation. Hence, he deleted the previous message and rectified the mistake in the new message," a source close to CM said. PTI
