Runtime of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2' trimmed by 12 min
July 17, 2024  18:24
The runtime of Indian 2, starring Kamal Hassan, has been reduced by 12 minutes to offer a "streamlined edition" of the film to audiences, the makers announced on Wednesday. 

The film, which is a sequel to 1996's Indian, opened to mixed reviews upon its release on July 12. 

Directed by S Shankar, the movie's original runtime was 180 minutes (3 hours). Lyca Productions, one of the production banners behind Indian 2, shared the update on its official X page. 

"Witness the enhanced version of #Indian2. Now presenting a streamlined edition trimmed by 12 min. Catch it in cinemas near you for a crisper experience!" the post read. 

Indian 2 is a follow-up to Haasan's hit film Indian, which featured him in a dual role and also starred Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Kasthuri Shankar. 

Shankar had directed the 1996 original as well. Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh round out the cast of the sequel. 

It is also produced by Red Giant Movies. -- PTI
