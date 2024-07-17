Reel star Kamdar dies after falling into gorge in Maha





The 27-year-old reel star, who was on a monsoon outing with seven friends, fell into the 300 feet deep gorge near the famous Kumbhe waterfall at Mangaon in adjoining Raigad district while making a video on Tuesday, a police official said on Wednesday.





According to the Mangaon police station official, Kamdar, a resident of Mumbai's Mulund area, had come to the picturesque waterfall for an outing with her friends amid rains.





While making a video of the scenic surroundings, she slipped and fell into the gorge, he said.





On being alerted by her friends, the police and local rescuers reached the spot and rushed her to nearby Mangaon taluka government hospital, where she died during treatment, said the official. Kamdar was a chartered accountant by profession and a social media influencer who was known for making reels. -- PTI

