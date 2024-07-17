Red alert still in place for coastal Karnataka





Since the intensity of rain has reduced in south interior Karnataka, the weather department has retracted the red alert for the region and has issued an orange one till July 20.





Even in coastal Karnataka, the downpour is expected to become less intense from July 19 onwards, with the weather department predicting that it would fall in the orange category for now.





Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada K Lakshmi Priya said that due to relentless rain, the district had opened 26 care centres by the evening of July 16, including six in Karwar taluk, six in Kumta taluk and 14 in Honnavar taluk, sheltering 2,368 people.





According to her, in the last 24 hours, three houses were completely damaged, one severely and 18 partially, and one human life was lost due to a house collapse in Karwar taluk. -- PTI

With the rains not letting up, and with the monsoon still vigorous, the India Meteorological Department has extended the red alert for coastal Karnataka till July 18.