Oil tanker sinking: Navy deploys warship, aircraft





The Indian warship was carrying out operational turnaround in the area from where it was directed on July 15 to carry out search and rescue missions.





The warship had located the capsizing oil tanker on July 16 morning, say Defence Sources.





Thirteen Indians are among the 16-member crew of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman, the country's maritime authority said.





The tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm, and a search and rescue operation was activated in coordination with the concerned authorities, Oman's Maritime Security Centre said in a post on X on Monday.



Indian Navy warship INS Teg has been deployed along with maritime surveillance aircraft P-8I along with the Omani vessels and personnel to carry out search and rescue missions after a Comoros-flagged vessel with its crew including 13 Indians capsized.