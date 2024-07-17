RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nepal PM Oli to seek vote of confidence on Sunday
July 17, 2024  19:27
Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli/File image
Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will take a vote of confidence in Parliament on July 21, a senior official announced on Wednesday, nearly a week after he was sworn in. 

The 72-year-old veteran Communist leader was sworn in on Monday as the Himalayan nation's prime minister for the fourth time. 

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy along with 21 other members of the Cabinet. 

Prime Minister Oli decided to take a vote of confidence on Sunday, said Dasharath Dhamala, information officer at the House of Representatives. 

According to Nepal's Constitution, Oli needs to secure a vote of confidence from Parliament within 30 days of appointment, which he is likely to secure easily, as the minimum number to form a government in the 275-strong HoR is just 138. 

The Chairman of the CPN-UML, Nepal's largest communist party was appointed as prime minister on Sunday by President Ram Chandra Paudel to lead the coalition government with the Nepali Congress, the largest party in Parliament, apart from other smaller parties. 

Nepali Congress and Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist have a combined strength of 167, and two other ruling parties, Janata Samajwadi Party and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party, have seven and four seats, respectively. -- PTI
