NEET paper leak: Patna court sends key accused to 14-day CBI custody





During its custody of accused Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya till July 30, the Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to question him on his alleged role, his linkages with other gang members, the payments received and his local contacts who were involved in the entire theft process, the officials added.





Kumar's alleged accomplice, Raju Singh, was sent to the federal agency's custody for 10 days (till July 25) on Tuesday.





The CBI has arrested Kumar, a 2017-batch civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology in Jamshedpur, for allegedly stealing the NEET-UG paper from the NTA's trunk in Hazaribagh, the officials said. Kumar, a resident of Bokaro, was arrested from Patna, they said. -- PTI

A special court in Patna on Wednesday sent the key accused in the NEET-UG paper-leak case, who allegedly stole the exam paper from a trunk of the National Testing Agency in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, to the CBI's custody for 14 days, officials said.