RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NCP leaders return to Sharad Pawar
July 17, 2024  13:01
image
 Several Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and corporators returned to the Sharad Pawar camp a day after resigning from the Ajit Pawar faction on Wednesday.

At Sharad Pawar's residence in Pune, the former NCP's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief, Ajit Gavhane, was among the leaders who joined his faction.

Three other senior leaders of the NCP's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit--Rahul Bhosale, Pankaj Bhalekar, and Yash Sane--who quit the party on Tuesday also joined the founder's camp.

In reaction to this, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) working president Supriya Sule said that Sharad Pawar has been working for development in Maharashtra and at the Centre for the last 60 years, and even people from the opposition look at him with great hope.

"I think many people in the party have different experiences. We have always ensured that our ideology of development remains strong. Pawar sahab (Sharad Pawar) has been continuously working for development in Maharashtra and at the Centre for the last 60 years. 

"We have faith in Pawar sahab's ideology, and at the same time, many people in the opposition also look towards him with great hopes, which is why people are joining him," Sule said, speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Gavhane said that he, along with some other party workers who have also resigned from their posts, will be seeking blessings from NCP founder Sharad Pawar.

"I resigned yesterday, and today all the ex-corporators will be holding a meeting and strategizing our next moves. We will also take the blessing of Sharad Pawar," Gavhane said, speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

The Nationalist Congress Party split last year when Ajit Pawar led some MLAs and joined the ruling Eknath Shinde Sena and BJP government.

Gavhane claimed that the development work done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation was different from that done by both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar.

"If you look at Pimpri-Chinchwad, both Ajit dada and Pawar sahab had contributed to its development. But since 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been ruling PPMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation). The development work here was done in the wrong way, especially if you look at other constituencies. There was rampant corruption here, and the sitting MLA is responsible for it," Gavhane said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Richa's Most Private Post
Richa's Most Private Post

Richa Chadha made a deeply personal post on her social media, as she shared pictures from her maternity shoot and spoke about her unborn child.

Stampede-like situation near Mumbai airport as thousands gather for jobs
Stampede-like situation near Mumbai airport as thousands gather for jobs

A stampede-like situation occurred near the Mumbai airport where thousands of job aspirants gathered to apply for a limited number of vacancies for the post of loader at the facility, police said on Wednesday.

Recipe: Neena Gupta's Vada Pav
Recipe: Neena Gupta's Vada Pav

Will you try the actor's version of the popular Mumbai street-side snack?

Sena-UBT trolls Shinde over non-inclusion in NITI Aayog
Sena-UBT trolls Shinde over non-inclusion in NITI Aayog

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday took potshots at the rival Shiv Sena over its minister not finding a place in the reconstituted NITI Aayog.

'Gill Is Clueless About Captaincy'
'Gill Is Clueless About Captaincy'

'I am not a Shubman Gill hater but I feel Ruturaj is a better option because he has scored runs in tougher situations.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances