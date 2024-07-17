Modi likely to address BJP workers at party headquarters tomorrow





According to sources, Modi will reach party headquarters at 6 pm, where he will address and meet party workers at the office.





The sources also said that Modi will meet long-time workers at the BJP office on Thursday evening.





These include clerks, peons and other such workers.





Notably, a meeting of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states is likely to be held at the end of July.





The meeting will witness the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah.





According to the sources, the discussion will focus on the results of the Lok Sabha elections and coordination between the government and the organisation.





On July 14, the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party held its state working committee meeting at the Ambedkar Auditorium of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University in Lucknow to discuss the first meeting of the party's poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha, winning fewer seats than expected in the general elections. -- ANI

