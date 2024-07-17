'Manjummel Boys' director to make Hindi debut





Chidambaram shot to nationwide fame after Manjummel Boys, mounted on a reported budget of Rs 20 crore, became the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 200 crore-mark at the box office and also emerged as one of the highest grossing Indian films of 2024.





Srishti Behl, Phantom Studios CEO, said they are delighted to have Chidambaram on board.





Chidambaram, who made his debut with the 2021 Malayalam movie Jan.E.Man, said he is excited to take a step forward into Hindi mainstream cinema.





"Although Manjummel Boys will always remain special, I am honoured and excited to collaborate with Phantom Studios for my first Hindi feature film. It's an opportunity to explore new narratives and reach out to a wider audience, while staying true to the essence of storytelling that defines my work," the filmmaker added.





Details about his Hindi directorial debut are scarce.





Based on a true incident and produced by Parava Films, Manjummel Boys revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal.





The film hit the theatres on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and received widespread acclaim from audience and critics. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

