RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indian killed, another injured in Muscat shooting
July 17, 2024  00:30
image
An Indian national was killed and another injured in a shooting incident at a mosque in Muscat city in Oman on Monday, according to a statement released by the Indian Embassy on Tuesday.

The Indian Embassy offered its condolences and all assistance to the families.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said, 'Following the shooting incident reported in Muscat city on 15 July, Foreign Ministry of Sultanate of Oman has informed that one Indian national has lost his life and another is injured. Embassy offers its sincere condolences and stands ready to offer all assistance to the families.'

At least six people have been killed and 28 others wounded in a shooting at a mosque in Oman in a rare act of violence in the Gulf nation, Al Jazeera reported.

The attack late on Monday took place in Wadi al-Kabir, a district east of the capital city Muscat, during a major religious event for Shia Muslims.

Video from the scene shows people fleeing near the Imam Ali Mosque, its minaret visible, as gunfire rings out, followed by a voice saying, "Oh God!"

Four Pakistanis and a policeman were among those killed and at least 28 other people were wounded, Pakistani and Omani authorities said, as per Al Jazeera.

Omani police said in a statement on Tuesday that three gunmen behind the attack were killed and police officers have 'concluded the procedures for dealing with the shooting', it said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The US Embassy in Muscat issued a security alert following the shooting. 

'US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news, and heed the directions of local authorities,' the embassy wrote on X.

Such an attack is rare in Oman, a frequent regional mediator with a low crime rate. It comes during the Muslim day of Ashura, when Shia Muslims commemorate the seventh-century battlefield martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

Many Shia mark Ashura by performing a pilgrimage to Imam Hussein's shrine in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

Sunni Muslims commemorate the day through fasting.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian women arrive in Sri Lanka for Asia Cup T20
Indian women arrive in Sri Lanka for Asia Cup T20

The Indian women's cricket team arrived in Colombo on Tuesday for the Asia Cup T20 beginning in Dambulla on July 19.

Karnataka to reserve 100% Group C-D posts in private firms for locals
Karnataka to reserve 100% Group C-D posts in private firms for locals

The Karnataka cabinet has approved a bill mandating 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in private firms for Group C and Group D posts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

SEE: Gambhir's heartfelt tribute to KKR fans
SEE: Gambhir's heartfelt tribute to KKR fans

Gambhir, who recently stepped down as KKR's coach after leading them to their first title in a decade, posted an emotional farewell message.

Amid buzz over rift with Yogi, UP deputy CM meets Nadda
Amid buzz over rift with Yogi, UP deputy CM meets Nadda

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Tuesday, as the party works out its strategy following its poor performance in the crucial state in the Lok Sabha elections.

Man who stole NEET paper from NTA trunk arrested
Man who stole NEET paper from NTA trunk arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons including a key accused in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak case who allegedly stole the paper from a National Testing...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances