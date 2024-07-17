In rare show of support Melania to attend RNC





Trump, 78, will deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday at the Republican Party's once-in-four-year convention, which is taking place in Milwaukee.





On Monday, delegates from across the country nominated him as the Republican presidential nominee for the November 5 general election against incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden.





It was the third consecutive time that Trump has received the Republican Party's nomination. Trump's wife, Melania, his daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to attend the Republican convention on Thursday, CNN reported, citing sources.





It added that two of Trump's sons, Don Jr. and Eric, attended the convention this week. Melania, 54, had maintained a low profile throughout Trump's campaign, attending just two public appearances since he launched his third presidential bid, the report said.





She attended his campaign kickoff in November 2022 at their Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and made a brief appearance in March, accompanying Trump to vote in the Florida presidential primary, it said.





Following the assassination attempt on Trump on Saturday at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Melania urged Americans to "ascend above the hate" and work towards realising a world where "love transcends".

