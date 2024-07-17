Heavy rains continue in Kerala; orange alert in 8 districts





The heavy rains caused landslides, property damage, water logging of roads and flooding of acres of farmland with the Central Water Commission (CWC) issuing a warning about a dangerous rise in levels of various rivers in the southern state.





The IMD sounded orange alerts in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for the day. It also issued a yellow alert in the remaining six districts of the state for the day.

As heavy rains continued to lash Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in eight districts of the state for Wednesday.