Gujarat reports first Chandipura virus death
July 17, 2024  23:15
image
The death of a four-year-old girl in Gujarat was caused by the Chandipura virus, a health department official said on Wednesday citing a Pune-based virology institute's report, making it the first such fatality in the state, where 13 other patients are also suspected to have succumbed to the infection. 

So far, 29 suspected cases of the Chandipura virus, whose patients show flu-like symptoms, have been reported in Gujarat, the state health department said. 

"Of them, 14 patients have died. Their swab samples were sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology for testing and confirmation of the Chandipura virus," the department said in a statement. 

"The sample of a four-year-old girl from Aravalli district's Mota Kanthariya village, who died at the civil hospital at Himatnagar in Sabarkantha district, has tested positive for the Chandipura virus. This was the first death due to the Chandipura virus infection in the state," Sabarkantha chief district health officer Raj Sutariya said. 

The samples of three other patients, who were also treated at the civil hospital in Sabarkantha district, that were sent to the NIV have tested negative for the infection, he said. -- PTI
