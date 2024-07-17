Four die of electrocution, roof collapse in UP during Muharram processions





In Gonda, a 12-year-old child was electrocuted to death and five others sustained injuries of current in separate processions.





In another incident in Telianpurwa village of the Itiathok area, four people were electrocuted when a tazia touched an overhead power cable.





Babu, Akram, Gaya Prasad, and Munni Devi were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.





In Pratapgarh, 25-year-old Mohd Wasif died when a tazia touched the high-tension wire at Babuganj Railway Gate, the police said.





Electrocution killed one and injured three in Bhatpur village in the Khalilabad Police Station area.





In Ballia's Bharatpur Chhapra village, four children were injured when the roof they were watching the procession from collapsed.





In Kannauj in an area under the Sakrava Police Station jurisdiction, a child died and 14 injured when the roof of a house collapsed on the people gathered to watch the Muharram procession. -- PTI

Four people died and 26 injured in separate incidents while tazia processions were being taken out on Muharram on Wednesday in Gonda, Pratapgarh, Ballia, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Kannauj districts, the police said.