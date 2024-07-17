RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Four die of electrocution, roof collapse in UP during Muharram processions
July 17, 2024  23:49
File image
File image
Four people died and 26 injured in separate incidents while tazia processions were being taken out on Muharram on Wednesday in Gonda, Pratapgarh, Ballia, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Kannauj districts, the police said. 

In Gonda, a 12-year-old child was electrocuted to death and five others sustained injuries of current in separate processions. 

In another incident in Telianpurwa village of the Itiathok area, four people were electrocuted when a tazia touched an overhead power cable. 

Babu, Akram, Gaya Prasad, and Munni Devi were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. 

In Pratapgarh, 25-year-old Mohd Wasif died when a tazia touched the high-tension wire at Babuganj Railway Gate, the police said. 

Electrocution killed one and injured three in Bhatpur village in the Khalilabad Police Station area. 

In Ballia's Bharatpur Chhapra village, four children were injured when the roof they were watching the procession from collapsed. 

In Kannauj in an area under the Sakrava Police Station jurisdiction, a child died and 14 injured when the roof of a house collapsed on the people gathered to watch the Muharram procession. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Karnataka rolls back quota bill for Kannadigas in jobs
Karnataka rolls back quota bill for Kannadigas in jobs

The Karnataka government on Wednesday put the reservation bill for Kannadigas in private firms on hold amid fierce criticism from business leaders and tech tycoons.

Trump attack won't affect Paris Olympics security
Trump attack won't affect Paris Olympics security

Paris 2024 opening ceremony will see big police presence but no changes after Trump attack, official says

12 Maoists killed in Maha encounter; 2 AK-47 among arms recovered
12 Maoists killed in Maha encounter; 2 AK-47 among arms recovered

One of the slain Maoists was identified as DVCM Laxman Atram alias Vishal Atram, incharge of Tipagad Dalam.

'Good luck to him': Kapil Dev on Gambhir's new role
'Good luck to him': Kapil Dev on Gambhir's new role

Kapil said about Gambhir, "Good luck to him. All the best..."

Ola Electric likely to drive in IPO at a lower valuation of $4.5 billion
Ola Electric likely to drive in IPO at a lower valuation of $4.5 billion

Ola Electric, the SoftBank-backed electric vehicle (EV) maker, is likely to pursue a valuation of approximately $4.5 billion in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), marking about 18 per cent decrease from its last funding round...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances