RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Firing during anti-terror op in J-K's Doda
July 17, 2024  09:26
image
Security forces and terrorists exchanged fire twice briefly within a span of four hours in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the firing was first reported at Kalaan Bhata at 10.45 pm on Tuesday and then near Panchan Bhata at 2 am during the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the Desa forest area, where four Army personnel were killed in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

There are no reports of any casualties in the latest exchanges of fire.

Taking advantage of the darkness, difficult terrain and thick foliage, the terrorists managed to slip away, the officials said.

Troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late on Monday evening following information about the presence of terrorists.

Despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions, efforts are underway to track down and neutralise the militants who have links with the banned Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the officials said.

The Army, along with para commandos and aerial support from drones and helicopters, is intensifying its search operation to eliminate the terrorists who have infiltrated from across the border and taken refuge in the forest area.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Army had said it had been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to eliminate foreign terrorists who had infiltrated from across the border and were moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts in the Jammu region and thereafter to Kashmir.

'All formations of the Northern Command are committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for which the relentless operations will continue,' the Army had said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey's 5 Revelations
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey's 5 Revelations

The actor has used the platform to make a few revelations about his personal life. Namrata Thakker lists them out.

13 Indians missing after oil tanker sinks off Oman coast
13 Indians missing after oil tanker sinks off Oman coast

Thirteen Indians are among the 16-member crew of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman, the country's maritime authority said.

Why's Naidu Visiting Delhi Again?
Why's Naidu Visiting Delhi Again?

Unlike the previous visit, where TDP MPs accompanied Naidu to meetings, sources termed the current visit as "low profile", with one-on-one meetings with key Union ministers.

Secret service knew about Iranian 'plot to kill Trump'
Secret service knew about Iranian 'plot to kill Trump'

The United States had received intelligence from a human source about an Iranian plot to kill Donald Trump weeks before the assassination attempt against the former US President on Saturday, according to national security officials.

All You Need To Know About Paris 2024 Olympics
All You Need To Know About Paris 2024 Olympics

Here is all the info one needs about the Paris 2024 Olympics: the dates, the venues, the opening ceremony, new sports and security issues.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances