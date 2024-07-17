RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ex-Sikkim minister found dead in Bengal canal
July 17, 2024  09:46
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
The body of former Sikkim minister R C Poudyal was found in a canal near Siliguri in West Bengal nine days after he went missing, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Poudyal, 80, was found floating in the Teesta Canal at Fulbari on Tuesday, they said.

"Prima facie, it is suspected that the body might have been brought down by the Teesta river from upstream. The identification was made through the watch and the clothes he was wearing," a police officer said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to search for the veteran politician after he went missing on July 7 from his hometown of Chota Singtam in Pakyong district, police said.

"The investigation into the death will continue," the officer said.

Poudyal was the deputy speaker in the first Sikkim assembly and later became the state's forest minister.

He was considered a pivotal figure in the Himalayan state's political landscape during the late '70s and '80s, founding the Rising Sun Party.

He was also known for his profound understanding of Sikkim's cultural and social dynamics.

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of the Late Shri RC Poudyal Jyu, a statesman and distinguished senior political leader who had served the Sikkim Government in various capacities, including as a minister, and was the leader of the Jhulke Gham Party," Chief Minister P S Tamang said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

13 Indians missing after oil tanker sinks off Oman coast
13 Indians missing after oil tanker sinks off Oman coast

Thirteen Indians are among the 16-member crew of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman, the country's maritime authority said.

Why's Naidu Visiting Delhi Again?
Why's Naidu Visiting Delhi Again?

Unlike the previous visit, where TDP MPs accompanied Naidu to meetings, sources termed the current visit as "low profile", with one-on-one meetings with key Union ministers.

Secret service knew about Iranian 'plot to kill Trump'
Secret service knew about Iranian 'plot to kill Trump'

The United States had received intelligence from a human source about an Iranian plot to kill Donald Trump weeks before the assassination attempt against the former US President on Saturday, according to national security officials.

All You Need To Know About Paris 2024 Olympics
All You Need To Know About Paris 2024 Olympics

Here is all the info one needs about the Paris 2024 Olympics: the dates, the venues, the opening ceremony, new sports and security issues.

Standing Where History Took Flight
Standing Where History Took Flight

Thousands of tourists visit this historic site where aviation began to pay homage to the Wright Brothers. Many of these visitors, including immigrants like myself, may never have come to this land or made it their home if not for the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances