RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Elon Musk moves SpaceX and X headquarters to Texas
July 17, 2024  10:01
image
Taking to his X handle, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he is moving the headquarters of both SpaceX and the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to Texas, citing several criticisms he has of California and doing business in San Francisco, Los Angeles Times reported.

Pointing to a new state law that bans teachers from telling families about student gender identity changes, Musk tweeted that he is moving the headquarters of SpaceX from Hawthorne to the company's launch test site in Texas.

The move would be a blow to Southern California, where SpaceX has helped to anchor a burgeoning space economy.

'This is the final straw,' posted Musk shortly after noon. 'Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.'

The law the SpaceX founder cited was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday after a contentious battle between conservative school boards concerned about parental rights and LGBTQ+ activists worried about vulnerable youths.

Shortly after his post about moving SpaceX, Musk posted that he would also move X, formerly known as Twitter, from San Francisco to Austin, saying that he has 'had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building'.

The announcement is the latest salvo in Musk's long-running feud with California and comes nearly three years after he announced the move of Tesla's headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, citing the high cost of housing and long commutes for employees.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How To Make A Successful Retirement Plan
How To Make A Successful Retirement Plan

Follow these simple steps if you want to create a solid retirement corpus and retire young, says Anamika Pareek.

'Desh Se Bada Kuch Bhi Nahi Hai'
'Desh Se Bada Kuch Bhi Nahi Hai'

'He fulfilled his farz to his country,' a grieving mother says of Major Mustafa Bohara who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the nation's third-highest medal for gallantry in peacetime. 'He fulfilled his farz to his country,' said his...

Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy endorse Donald Trump
Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy endorse Donald Trump

Indian-American Republican leader Nikky Haley has endorsed her former boss Donald Trump as the party's candidate for the presidential election, delivering the message of unity after their bitter rivalry during the presidential primary.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey's 5 Revelations
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey's 5 Revelations

The actor has used the platform to make a few revelations about his personal life. Namrata Thakker lists them out.

13 Indians missing after oil tanker sinks off Oman coast
13 Indians missing after oil tanker sinks off Oman coast

Thirteen Indians are among the 16-member crew of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman, the country's maritime authority said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances