Dogs drag, bite toddler to death in Hyderabad
July 17, 2024  11:29
An 18-month-old boy died after allegedly being mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Jawahar Nagar near Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the boy came out of his house and a dog dragged him to some distance and later some strays bit him resulting in injuries, they said. The boy was initially rushed to a private hospital and from there referred to a state-run hospital where he died last night, a police official at Jawahar Nagar police station said. 

 Based on a complaint from the boy's parents a case was registered. The family hails from Siddipet district and had shifted to Jawahar Nagar two months ago. PTI
